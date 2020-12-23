Dr. Cora Tasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cora Tasaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Cora Tasaki, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Sergio A. Lugo M.d. Inc.1885 Main St Ste 205, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-6776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and explains what she’s doing. I was impressed
About Dr. Cora Tasaki, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770760662
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
