Overview

Dr. Coralie Texeira, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Texeira works at West Oahu Primary Care in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.