Dr. Corazon Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Corazon Aguilar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Institute of Medicine Far Eastern University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Guardian Angels Health Center, PC1550 S Potomac St Ste 180, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0840
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
My daughter is now in her 30s and has a child of her own. Dr. Aquilar was our pediatrician for my daughter's entire childhood. My daughter had a variety of asthma related issues as a child but she was never afraid to visit her doctor for shots and other treatments. Dr. Aquilar and her team were the best. We're hoping that Dr. Aguilar can provide the same excellent care, compassion, and service to my grandson Malachi. Janice Taylor (Aisha Brown)
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1457377152
- Children's Medical Center (Detroit)
- Institute of Medicine Far Eastern University
