Overview of Dr. Corazon Aguilar, MD

Dr. Corazon Aguilar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Institute of Medicine Far Eastern University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Aguilar works at Guardian Angels Health Center, PC in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.