Dr. Corazon Navarro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Navarro's Office Locations
Grand Medical Group Ob.gyn. Inc.4950 San Bernardino St Ste 106, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 625-0615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Corazon Navarro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821139650
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navarro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro speaks Spanish.
