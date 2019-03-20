Overview

Dr. Corbett Shelton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Shelton works at MINNESOTA GASTROENTEROLOGY in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.