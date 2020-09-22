See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Cord Sturgeon, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cord Sturgeon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sturgeon works at Northwestern Medical Fclty Fndt in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cancer and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prentice Women s Hospital
    250 E Superior St Ste 520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0900
  2. 2
    Galter
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2020
    Dr. Sturgeon professional and patient oriented. I would highly recommend him. I was fortunate he was on call for surgery when I arrived.
    Nelson — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Cord Sturgeon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427025139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO|University of California-San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ of IL|University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Of Il Hosp/Univ Of Il|University of Illinois Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cord Sturgeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sturgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sturgeon works at Northwestern Medical Fclty Fndt in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sturgeon’s profile.

    Dr. Sturgeon has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cancer and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturgeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturgeon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturgeon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturgeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturgeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

