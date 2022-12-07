Dr. Cordel Parris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cordel Parris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cordel Parris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parris works at
Locations
-
1
Parris Cardiovascular Center Inc236 Wabash Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 757-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parris?
Dr. Parris is very compassionate and informative. She takes the time to really explain things to her patients.
About Dr. Cordel Parris, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336175934
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parris works at
Dr. Parris has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Unstable Angina and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.