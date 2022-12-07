Overview

Dr. Cordel Parris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parris works at PARRIS CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Unstable Angina and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.