Overview of Dr. Cordelia Schwarz, MD

Dr. Cordelia Schwarz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.