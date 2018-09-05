Dr. Cordelia Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cordelia Schwarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cordelia Schwarz, MD
Dr. Cordelia Schwarz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations
- 1 73 Market St Ste 217, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 337-2022
-
2
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6408
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If it wasn't for her I would not have gotten rightly diagnosed after so many year's.
About Dr. Cordelia Schwarz, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134386881
Education & Certifications
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
