Overview of Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD

Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Uddoh works at Premier Vision in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.