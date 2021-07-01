Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD
Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universitaet Zu Koeln, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Holzer's Office Locations
Bella Vista Psychiatry, LLC825 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Directions (215) 317-9245
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompPsych
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
I'm surprised to see so many negative reviews. Dr. Holzer has always been responsive and attentive to my needs. She never forgets our conversations and has did a wonderful job over the past 2 or 3 years helping me pin point my disorders and treating them effectively.
About Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Downstate Med Center|Downstate Med Ctr
- Universitaet Zu Koeln, Medizinische Fakultat
- University of Cologne
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holzer speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.