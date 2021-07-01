Overview of Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD

Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universitaet Zu Koeln, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Holzer works at Bella Vista Psychiatry, LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.