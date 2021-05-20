See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Ogden, UT
Dr. Corey Anden, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.0 (63)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Corey Anden, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Brigham City Community Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Anden works at Mt. Ogden Surgery Center in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
    4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5811
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Utah Spine Care - Ogden Regional
    5405 S 500 E Ste 202, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5809
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Utah Spine Care - Physiatry and Pain Medicine
    4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1875, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Brigham City Community Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Corey Anden, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861490278
    Education & Certifications

    • St Francis Med Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Internship
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Anden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anden works at Mt. Ogden Surgery Center in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Anden’s profile.

    Dr. Anden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Anden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

