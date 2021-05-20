Dr. Corey Anden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Anden, MD
Overview
Dr. Corey Anden, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Brigham City Community Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Locations
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5811Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Utah Spine Care - Ogden Regional5405 S 500 E Ste 202, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Utah Spine Care - Physiatry and Pain Medicine4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1875, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Dimension Health
- EMI Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome visit! I was a little nervous about talking and meeting at the first, but within minutes felt comfortable and learned so much from Dr Anden and her staff! They are a great group of women with amazing information.
About Dr. Corey Anden, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861490278
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- W Va University Med Center|West Virginia University Hospitals
- University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
