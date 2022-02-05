Overview of Dr. Corey Ball, MD

Dr. Corey Ball, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Ball works at The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates) in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.