Dr. Corey Ball, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Corey Ball, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates)1133 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5486Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had great experiences during my office visits and office calls with Dr. Corey ball. He is very thorough, very caring, very freindly & easy to talk to. He will answer all of your questions and spends the time with patients that they need. No rushed appointments and not long waits to see him at Centers for Kidney Care in Tyler, Tx. Staff is very freindly and helpful too.
About Dr. Corey Ball, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346433216
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
