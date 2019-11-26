See All Ophthalmologists in Freeport, NY
Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD

Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Bickoff works at Corey Bickoff MD in Freeport, NY with other offices in Rosedale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bickoff's Office Locations

    Corey Bickoff MD
    294 W Merrick Rd Ste 5, Freeport, NY 11520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 223-3337
    13835 Brookville Blvd, Rosedale, NY 11422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 723-9410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Bell's Palsy
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Bell's Palsy
Vision Screening

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 26, 2019
    Dr. Bickoff is an excellent doctor. I have been his patient for many years. He is thorough and knows his patients records, we're not just a number or a name on a chart. He explains everything in full detail. He is very professional and it is evident that he enjoys helping people in this field of medicine. Thanks for years of support, Dr. Bickoff!
    Nov 26, 2019
    About Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053325563
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Hlth Scis Ctr
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bickoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bickoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bickoff has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

