Dr. Corey Burak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Corey Burak, MD
Dr. Corey Burak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Burak's Office Locations
Hudson Valley Bone & Joint Surgeons Llp24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 206, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 631-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Envisage819 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 375-7777
Phelps Memorial Hospital701 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burak replaced my hip via anterior(by far less invasive) walking a mile in about a week. Recently operated on my knee fin a total knee replacement, in approx. a month scar healed and walking without a cane. For these two procedures, i as a former teaching hospital CEO I can say, i believe he is a very talented surgeon.
About Dr. Corey Burak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477571123
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burak has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burak speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Burak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burak.
