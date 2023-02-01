Dr. Corey Caruthers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruthers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Caruthers, DO
Overview of Dr. Corey Caruthers, DO
Dr. Corey Caruthers, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Caruthers works at
Dr. Caruthers' Office Locations
-
1
OSS Health1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 848-4800
-
2
Orthopaedic Hospital1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 718-2000
-
3
Mechanicsburg Office856 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 730-7099
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caruthers?
He listened! He explained! He did the knee replacement. The experience was the best the outcome was great.
About Dr. Corey Caruthers, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1356607964
Education & Certifications
- Core Institute
- Memorial Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruthers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruthers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruthers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruthers works at
Dr. Caruthers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruthers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruthers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruthers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruthers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruthers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.