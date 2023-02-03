Dr. Corey Conn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Conn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Corey Conn, MD
Dr. Corey Conn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Conn's Office Locations
Advanced Pain Institute42131 Veterans Ave Ste 100, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conn is a wealth of knowledge. She is patient and thorough; she really takes the time to listen without rushing and to explain treatment options. Her office staff is polite and professional. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Corey Conn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1891765285
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Conn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Conn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conn speaks French.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Conn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.