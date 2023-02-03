See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hammond, LA
Dr. Corey Conn, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (67)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Corey Conn, MD

Dr. Corey Conn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Conn works at Advanced Pain Institute in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conn's Office Locations

    Advanced Pain Institute
    42131 Veterans Ave Ste 100, Hammond, LA 70403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Guided Tissue Regeneration Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Conn is a wealth of knowledge. She is patient and thorough; she really takes the time to listen without rushing and to explain treatment options. Her office staff is polite and professional. Highly recommend!
    Carrie E — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Corey Conn, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1891765285
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Health Science Center
    • Lsu Health Science Center
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Conn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conn works at Advanced Pain Institute in Hammond, LA. View the full address on Dr. Conn’s profile.

    Dr. Conn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Conn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
