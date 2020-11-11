Overview of Dr. Corey Forester, MD

Dr. Corey Forester, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Forester works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 701 in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.