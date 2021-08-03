Overview

Dr. Corey Frucht, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Frucht works at Santa Barbara Skin Care in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.