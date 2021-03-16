Overview of Dr. Corey Hatfield, DO

Dr. Corey Hatfield, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Hatfield works at Arthritis Center Of Lexington in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.