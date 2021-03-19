Dr. Corey Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corey Howard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
Howard Health And Wellness1048 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 101, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 331-2285Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Howard with the intent of establishing a primary care physician in Naples. I found him to be extremely professional, intelligent, and well informed. He devoted much time to answering my numerous questions in detail and with patience. I look forward to continuing my healthcare relationship with him.
About Dr. Corey Howard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
- Internal Medicine
- Hillside Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of South Florida
- Internal Medicine
