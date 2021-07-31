Overview of Dr. Corey Jacobs, MD

Dr. Corey Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Leavitt's Women's Healthcare in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.