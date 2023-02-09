Dr. Corey Passman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Passman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Corey Passman, MD
Dr. Corey Passman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Passman's Office Locations
Seven Hills Urology A Centra Health Affiliate2542 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-5371
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-5297
Centra Health Inc1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-5297
Surgery Center of Lynchburg2401 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-5297
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had to change urologist due to moving. Dr. Passman was up to date on all my records and was very thorough. Much better than any provider I had seen before
About Dr. Corey Passman, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316157761
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
