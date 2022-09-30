Overview of Dr. Corey Ponder, MD

Dr. Corey Ponder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.



Dr. Ponder works at St Antony Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Knee Replacement and Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.