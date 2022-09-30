See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Corey Ponder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (48)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Corey Ponder, MD

Dr. Corey Ponder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.

Dr. Ponder works at St Antony Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Knee Replacement and Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ponder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OSOI - Edmond
    13401 N Western Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 218-2530
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Corey Ponder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982743787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Ponder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ponder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ponder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ponder works at St Antony Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Ponder’s profile.

    Dr. Ponder has seen patients for Joint Pain, Knee Replacement and Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

