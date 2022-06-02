Dr. Corey Roberson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Roberson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Corey Roberson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Roberson works at
Locations
Parkwood Ranch Dental Care10749 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 769-7230Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Camino Dental Group1340 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 227-8506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberson?
Felt very comfortable and he answered all of my questions. Very outgoing and down to earth.
About Dr. Corey Roberson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1295113736
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roberson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.