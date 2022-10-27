Dr. Corey Rosenbaum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Rosenbaum, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Corey Rosenbaum, DO
Dr. Corey Rosenbaum, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Dr. Rosenbaum's Office Locations
AdventHealth Orthopedics And Sports Med21 Hospital Dr Ste 110, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-1910Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Orthopedics And Sports Med61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2801, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 596-1910
Flagler Health Hospital300 Health Park Blvd Ste 1000, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (888) 481-2135
Palm Coast Office145 City Pl Ste 201, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (888) 481-2135
Cardiology6410 Fannin St Ste 1535, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (859) 323-6762
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I decided to seek the help of a doctor when my arthritis pain got too intense. Being in Jacksonville I decided to use Mayo. Their ankle Dr performed a bone fusion surgery on my ankle. I had to stay off my foot for roughly 4 months. At the end of that time frame, when the pain persisted, my Dr informed me that the Surgery was a failure. He had no explanation as to why. Several months later I went to Dr C.Rosenbaum. Best move I ever made. Dr.R immediately found that my vitamin D was low. This is a factor in the failed first surgery. After getting my vitamin D level on spec, Dr R did a new ankle fusion. After months of not walking on my ankle the cast came off. I have been pain free since. I highly recommend Dr Corey Rosenbaum.
About Dr. Corey Rosenbaum, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740414317
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.