Overview of Dr. Corey Rothrock, MD

Dr. Corey Rothrock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Valley, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, Brookings Health System, Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Hegg Health Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare and Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Rothrock works at Orthopedic Instutute in Rock Valley, IA with other offices in Brookings, SD and Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.