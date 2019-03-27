Overview

Dr. Corey Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.



Dr. Siegel works at DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCH MEDICAL CENTER in Lebanon, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.