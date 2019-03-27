Dr. Corey Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corey Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5261Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siegel is the best GI in all the land! I am so grateful he is part of my care team. He listens, doesn’t judge, even goes by his first name. He’s approachable, clearly knowledgeable and a trusted partner in my health care. I even heard him on Doctor Radio the other day - so cool!
About Dr. Corey Siegel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.