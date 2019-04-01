Overview

Dr. Corey Sievers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barberton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Sievers works at Summit Gastroenterology Assocs in Barberton, OH with other offices in Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.