Dr. Corey Sievers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corey Sievers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barberton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Sievers works at
Locations
Summa Physicians Inc. - Gastroenterology3939 S Cleveland Massillon Rd, Barberton, OH 44203 Directions (330) 753-6643
- 2 1900 23rd St Ste 1100, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7000
Unity Health Network Pumonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine3780 Medina Rd Ste 110, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 753-6643
WRH Physicians3033 State Rd Ste 203, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 926-3313
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is a good doctor. I was apprehensive about a necessary test, but he explained everything.
About Dr. Corey Sievers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922217835
Education & Certifications
- MetroHlth/CWRU
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
