Overview of Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD

Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wasserman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.