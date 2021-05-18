Dr. Corey Wulf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Wulf, MD
Overview of Dr. Corey Wulf, MD
Dr. Corey Wulf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Wulf's Office Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 456-7470
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
After suffering from bone-on-bone osteoarthritis in my knees for years, I finally decided to start with one total knee replacement in April, 2021. I was referred to Dr. Wulf. I recommend him very highly for both his excellent work and his willingness to take the time to answer all of my questions. He did a wonderful job on my knee and I'm recovering very quickly. In fact, I'll probably be seeing him in Sept. or Oct. to get the other knee replaced.
About Dr. Corey Wulf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Sports Medicine At Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute
- Mayo School of Medicine
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
Dr. Wulf has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wulf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
