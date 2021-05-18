Overview of Dr. Corey Wulf, MD

Dr. Corey Wulf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Wulf works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.