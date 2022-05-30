See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD

Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Agarwal works at University Of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah Health
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-7719
  2. 2
    Univ Of Utah Plastic Surgery
    30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-8419

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2022
    Dr. Agerwal is very good at communication, listening, explaining and teaching. I felt heard! Ever more importantly, she has crazy, mad, fantastic skills as a surgeon. I heard she is the best in Utah, and I totally agree!
    Renee Riddle Moore — May 30, 2022
    About Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306978960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal works at University Of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Agarwal’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

