Overview of Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD

Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Agarwal works at University Of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.