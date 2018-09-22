See All Neurologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Cori Millen, DO

Headache Medicine
3.7 (41)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cori Millen, DO

Dr. Cori Millen, DO is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Millen works at Summit Headache and Neurologic Institute in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Millen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Headache and Neurologic Institute
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 390, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3892

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Migraine
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
Migraine
Sleep Apnea

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sloans Lake Health Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 22, 2018
    I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Millen. I would highly recommend Summit Headache. Having suffered migraines most of my life, I was referred to Dr. Millen. I have had the most success in treatment with this office. They listen to you. She and the rest of the providers truly care about you as a patient and are very knowledgeable and up to date on treatments. They want you to get better!
    Pam H in Thornton, CO — Sep 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cori Millen, DO
    About Dr. Cori Millen, DO

    • Headache Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245443506
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
    • University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
    • Sparrow - Michigan State University|Sparrow/Michigan State University
    • Michigan State University|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cori Millen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millen works at Summit Headache and Neurologic Institute in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Millen’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Millen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

