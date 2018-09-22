Overview of Dr. Cori Millen, DO

Dr. Cori Millen, DO is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Millen works at Summit Headache and Neurologic Institute in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.