Dr. Cori Millen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cori Millen, DO
Dr. Cori Millen, DO is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Millen works at
Dr. Millen's Office Locations
Summit Headache and Neurologic Institute601 E Hampden Ave Ste 390, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 821-3892
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sloans Lake Health Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Millen. I would highly recommend Summit Headache. Having suffered migraines most of my life, I was referred to Dr. Millen. I have had the most success in treatment with this office. They listen to you. She and the rest of the providers truly care about you as a patient and are very knowledgeable and up to date on treatments. They want you to get better!
About Dr. Cori Millen, DO
- Headache Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245443506
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- Sparrow - Michigan State University|Sparrow/Michigan State University
- Michigan State University|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Millen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Millen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millen.
