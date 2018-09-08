Overview of Dr. Corina Smighelschi, MD

Dr. Corina Smighelschi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Smighelschi works at Definite Primary Care, Union, NJ in Union, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.