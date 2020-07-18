See All Ophthalmologists in Lakeway, TX
Dr. Corina Stancey, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Corina Stancey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Stancey works at Lakeway Eye Physicans Sgns PA in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

    Main Office
    1007 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 100, Lakeway, TX 78734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 402-9919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 18, 2020
    Dr Stancey and her Team are very professional. She is one of the Most Thorough Eye Doctors that My Wife & I had in the past 60+ Years..Eye Exams, Eye Surgeries, and Cataracts. We've been with her and her team for for almost 16 years not You wont forget Dr Stancey, once you have the pleasure of meeting her. Tom T Lakeway TX
    Tom T (Lakeway TX) — Jul 18, 2020
    About Dr. Corina Stancey, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366445165
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Montreal
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • Bucknell
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corina Stancey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stancey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stancey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stancey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stancey works at Lakeway Eye Physicans Sgns PA in Lakeway, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stancey’s profile.

    Dr. Stancey has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stancey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stancey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stancey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stancey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stancey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

