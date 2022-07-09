Dr. Corine Creech, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corine Creech, DPM
Overview of Dr. Corine Creech, DPM
Dr. Corine Creech, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Creech works at
Dr. Creech's Office Locations
Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
Inova Orthopedics - Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 281-4500
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 970-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Alert. Listens to patients. Caring.
About Dr. Corine Creech, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1255628350
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creech has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Creech has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Creech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Creech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.