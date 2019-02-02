Overview of Dr. Corinna Cooper, MD

Dr. Corinna Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Cooper works at Johnson County Ob-gyn Chartered in Shawnee, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.