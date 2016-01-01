Overview of Dr. Corinna Sullivan, MD

Dr. Corinna Sullivan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Moses H Cone Internal Mdcn Ctr in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.