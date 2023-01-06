See All Rheumatologists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD

Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Weckerle works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Weckerle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dupage Business Health
    27650 Ferry Rd Ste 210, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-7400
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 507, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Rheumatoid Arthritis
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan

Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Love Doctor Weckerle she is knowledgeable. She cares helpful, listens to my concerns, and has given good advice.
    Michelle Gonka — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083771711
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weckerle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weckerle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weckerle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weckerle has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weckerle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weckerle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weckerle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weckerle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weckerle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

