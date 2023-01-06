Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weckerle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD
Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Weckerle's Office Locations
Central Dupage Business Health27650 Ferry Rd Ste 210, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 933-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 507, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Love Doctor Weckerle she is knowledgeable. She cares helpful, listens to my concerns, and has given good advice.
About Dr. Corinna Weckerle, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1083771711
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
