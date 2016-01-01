Dr. Corinne Bazella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne Bazella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Corinne Bazella, MD
Dr. Corinne Bazella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Bazella works at
Dr. Bazella's Office Locations
-
1
Uh Landerbrook Health Center5850 Landerbrook Dr, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 720-3250
-
2
Uh Rainbow Pediatric Dentistry5805 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44103 Directions (216) 675-6650
-
3
Rainbow Babies & Children Hosp11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3941Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
4
University Hospitals960 Clague Rd Ste 2420, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2814
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazella?
About Dr. Corinne Bazella, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912125428
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazella works at
Dr. Bazella has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Multiple Gestation and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.