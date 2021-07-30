Dr. Corinne Capurro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capurro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne Capurro, MD
Overview of Dr. Corinne Capurro, MD
Dr. Corinne Capurro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
OB/GYN Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
She is an absolutely amazing doctor and listens to all of your concerns and questions. This is my second pregnancy going to her and I’ve been nothing but satisfied and well taken care of. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Corinne Capurro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811992910
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Dr. Capurro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capurro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capurro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capurro speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Capurro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capurro.
