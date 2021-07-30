Overview of Dr. Corinne Capurro, MD

Dr. Corinne Capurro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.



Dr. Capurro works at OB/GYN Associates in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.