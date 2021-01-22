Dr. Corinne De Cholnoky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Cholnoky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne De Cholnoky, MD
Overview of Dr. Corinne De Cholnoky, MD
Dr. Corinne De Cholnoky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
OB/GYN Professional Associates166 W Broad St, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-9710
OB-GYN Professional Associates2001 W Main St Ste 125, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-9710
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Corinne has delivered both of my daughters! She is incredibly knowledgeable, on time! And ready when you need her most. When it’s game time this is the intelligence you should want making the calls! I’m most impressed with how she remembered how fast I delivered babies and knew she didn’t have time for taking a lunch once I was in labor. We love you and miss you!
About Dr. Corinne De Cholnoky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1740384379
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
