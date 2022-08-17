See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Corinne Horn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (24)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Corinne Horn, MD

Dr. Corinne Horn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Horn works at New York Otolaryngology Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    36 E 36th St Ste 200A, New York, NY 10016
  2. 2
    West 67th
    9 W 67th St Apt 1F, New York, NY 10023

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 17, 2022
    I recently went to Dr. Horn for a neck lift. I was hesitant to have such a procedure at first. However, when I initially met Dr. Horn, she allayed my anxiety. She explained the procedure fully, answering every question I had. Needless to say, it was a speedy recovery. She truly cares about her patients. For these reasons, I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Horn.
    mary trabulsy — Aug 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Corinne Horn, MD
    About Dr. Corinne Horn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619988680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Newyork-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corinne Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horn works at New York Otolaryngology Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Horn’s profile.

    Dr. Horn has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

