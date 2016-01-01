Dr. Corinne Howington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne Howington, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Corinne Howington, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Low Country Dermatology LLC6510 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-1018
Primary Care Savannah310 Eisenhower Dr Ste 12A, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-1018
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952392409
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Howington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howington has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Howington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howington.
