Dr. Corinne Howington, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Howington works at Low Country Dermatology in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.