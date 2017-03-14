Overview of Dr. Corinne Miklas, DO

Dr. Corinne Miklas, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Miklas works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.