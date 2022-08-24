Dr. Corinne Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne Smith, MD
Dr. Corinne Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
North Atlanda Psychiastry3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C565, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 664-1012
Both my wife & I have been a patient of Dr Corinne Smith for over 15 years. She is a very thorough, professional and excellent Dermatologist & MD. She goes the “extra mile” for her patients. Eg: This weekend I had a cyst become seriously enlarged and inflamed. I was leaving for Europe on Wednesday AM; and I called her office on Monday afternoon, panicked because my Internist was unavailable to treat me. She was “totally booked” on Tuesday, but I explained the situation to her Assistant. She spoke with Corrine and she gave me an appointment for Tuesday at 11:15am - she gave up her lunch break for me. She treated me successfully and I am off to Europe tomorrow with my mind at ease. SHE IS A SUPERSTAR!!
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.