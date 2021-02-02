Overview of Dr. Corinthia McLeroy, MD

Dr. Corinthia McLeroy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. McLeroy works at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.