Overview of Dr. Corliss Newman, MD

Dr. Corliss Newman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.