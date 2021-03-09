Dr. Corliss Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corliss Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Corliss Newman, MD
Dr. Corliss Newman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
Cancer and Blood Specialty Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 700, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 724-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Newman treated my elderly father and guided our family thru the most challenging health decisions imaginable. She was extremely compassionate and relatable in sharing her expert medical diagnoses and treatment recommendations. I would very highly recommend her as a physician and cancer expert. I personally would seek her in my own personal care should I ever need it. Doctors like Dr. Newman are very rare and I’m so grateful she practices here in Spokane WA!
About Dr. Corliss Newman, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760475073
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.