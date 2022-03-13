Overview of Dr. Corlyne Mulder, MD

Dr. Corlyne Mulder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Mulder works at Dreyer Medical Group Ltd in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.