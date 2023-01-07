See All Other Doctors in Marrero, LA
Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD

Neuroscience
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD

Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD is a Neuroscientist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Rogers works at Ochsner Health Center - Lapalco in Marrero, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rogers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Lapalco
    4225 Lapalco Blvd Ste 220, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 371-9355
  2. 2
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tension Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Each visit with Dr. Rogers is very personal. He listens to everything I have to say in detail. He discusses everything and makes sure I understand everything. He is concerned about my progress. Since I had a Traumatic Brain Injury and could not speak English afterwards, he was interested in my progress. I feel he listens intently to me and I can discuss anything with him. He told me I am the only patient he has had with my particular language problem, so I am quite a study for him. He takes an interest in everything I say and I feel a great trust in him like no other doctor. Dr. Rogers is my favorite physician. I had another neurologist before him, and he does not compare to Dr. Rogers. If I have any questions, they are addressed in full. I feel I am under a great physician's care. I trust Dr. Rogers to give me the best care possible. He is a wonderful physician.
    — Jan 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD
    About Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroscience
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750605770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

