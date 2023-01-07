Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD
Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD is a Neuroscientist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Lapalco4225 Lapalco Blvd Ste 220, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 371-9355
-
2
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4851
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Each visit with Dr. Rogers is very personal. He listens to everything I have to say in detail. He discusses everything and makes sure I understand everything. He is concerned about my progress. Since I had a Traumatic Brain Injury and could not speak English afterwards, he was interested in my progress. I feel he listens intently to me and I can discuss anything with him. He told me I am the only patient he has had with my particular language problem, so I am quite a study for him. He takes an interest in everything I say and I feel a great trust in him like no other doctor. Dr. Rogers is my favorite physician. I had another neurologist before him, and he does not compare to Dr. Rogers. If I have any questions, they are addressed in full. I feel I am under a great physician's care. I trust Dr. Rogers to give me the best care possible. He is a wonderful physician.
About Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD
- Neuroscience
- English
- 1750605770
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.