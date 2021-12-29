Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD
Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation Program
Dr. Drees works at
Dr. Drees' Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Neuro13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 955-0943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dress is an amazing Dr. Brilliant! She was my Dr. At UCH in Denver
About Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1144265521
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Program
- SUNY Health Science Center At Brooklyn Program
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Program
- Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Drees has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Drees using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Drees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drees works at
Dr. Drees has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drees speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Drees. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drees.
